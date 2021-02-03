Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want Sunday’s Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader. Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning against big Super Bowl watch parties, saying people should “just lay low and cool it.” He said during TV interviews Wednesday that big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread. “You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” he told NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”