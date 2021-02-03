Education nominee vows to tackle problems worsened by virus

President Joe Biden’s nominee for education secretary is promising to help reopen schools but says much of the hardest work will come after that as schools try to address long-standing disparities worsened by the pandemic. Miguel Cardona is testifying before a Senate committee on Wednesday. In his prepared remarks, he says “it is our responsibility, and it would be my greatest privilege, if confirmed, to forge opportunity out of this crisis.” The 45-year-old Cardona became Connecticut’s state education chief in 2019 after spending years as a teacher and administrator in the public school district in Meriden, Connecticut.