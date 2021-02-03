COVID case could have impact on Australia Open preparations

MELBOURNE (AP) — Some players preparing for the Australian Open will have to isolate until they return a negative test for COVID-19 after a worker at one of the tournament’s quarantine hotels tested positive for the virus. The political leader of Victoria state called a late-night news conference to announce the case and urged anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested. Daniel Andrews says the case could have an impact on the tuneup tournaments this week but doesn’t expect any disruptions to the Australian Open. The first major of the season starts Monday. There are six tournaments being played at Melbourne Park this week.