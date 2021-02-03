China not convinced by Canada’s Wu-Tang Clan explanation

BEIJING (AP) — A ruckus brought by China over Canadian T-shirts bearing an altered logo of the New York hip-hop group Wu-Tang clan is continuing, with China’s Foreign Ministry saying it doesn’t buy Canada’s explanation that the shirts were not an insult linked to the coronavirus. Canada’s Foreign Ministry said this week that the shirts using the “W” logo of the Wu-Tang Clan but with the group’s name replaced with “Wuhan” was not intended as a slight. It apologized for any misunderstanding. Chinese critics say the “W” is actually a bat and the shirt is meant to imply a connection between the animals and the Wuhan outbreak. China said Wednesday that Canada’s explanation was ”not convincing.”