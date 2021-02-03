Chicago schools, union continue talks over virus safety plan

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has extended remote learning for tens of thousands of public school students after city, school and teachers’ union officials were once again unable to reach an agreement over COVID-19 safety protocols. In a statement late Wednesday, Chicago Public Schools expressed disappointment that no deal has been reached between the district and Chicago Teachers Union leadership. District officials said a cooling off period will be extended through the end of the day Thursday to allow for further negotiations. The nation’s third-largest district has pitched a gradual return for pre-K to 8th grade students with no definite plans yet for high school students. But the Chicago Teachers Union says the district’s safety plan doesn’t go far enough to protect teachers.