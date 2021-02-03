Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity. The government notes the Proud Boys played a “pivotal role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6” and a senior official says that contributed to the designation. The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies. The group has faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the former Trump administration’s policies and was a major agitator during earlier protests and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6