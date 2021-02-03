Bidens bring an unexpected piece of furniture to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s a crib in President Joe Biden’s White House. It’s set upstairs in the family residence for the president’s youngest grandchild, Beau Biden Jr. The baby was born last year to Biden’s only surviving son, Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden is the brother of Beau Biden, the president’s other son, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. The existence of the baby bed was revealed by People magazine after Joe Biden’s first White House interview as president. Biden also says in the interview the Senate must hold an impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump otherwise “it makes a mockery of the system.”