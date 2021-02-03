Biden flexible on who gets aid, tells lawmakers to ‘go big’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is signaling he’s open to changes in his COVID rescue plan but wants Democrats to “go big” and Congress to act quickly. The president had discussions Wednesday with both House and Senate Democrats. He says his proposal for $1,400 direct payments to Americans must stay in the bill. But he’s open to lowering the income threshold to qualify for the money. Biden delivered private remarks to the Democratic caucus and followed with a meeting with Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and top senators at the White House. Biden has panned a slimmer Republican alternative as insufficient. But he’s expressing confidence he’ll win some Republican support.