Biden set to boost US refugee admissions after Trump cut

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to notify Congress and others that it will dramatically increase U.S. admissions of refugees. Officials and people familiar with the matter say Biden plans to announce this week that he will increase the cap on the number of refugees allowed into the United States to more than eight times the level at which the Trump administration left it. Former President Donald Trump had drastically reduced that cap to only 15,000 before he left office. Biden’s plan, which will require congressional consultation, would raise that number to 125,000, an increase of 15,000 over the high ceiling set by former President Barack Obama.