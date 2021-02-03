Biden, Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have paid their respects to slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as he lay in honor in the U.S. Capitol. They placed their hands over their hearts and then touching the urn with Sicknick’s remains on Wednesday. President Joe Biden and the first lady paid their respects to the slain officer Tuesday night. The officer was injured Jan. 6 when a mob besieged the Capitol and died the next day. Following a viewing period overnight for Capitol Police officers, lawmakers are set to to pay tribute at a ceremony Wednesday morning. Sicknick will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.