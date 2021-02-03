Australian police find no crime in Vatican money transfers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police say they have found no evidence of criminal misconduct in money transfers from the Vatican that a financial agency mistakenly inflated by almost $1.8 billion and fueled corruption speculation. Australian Federal Police investigated the transfers to Australia that the country’s financial intelligence agency, Austrac, reported to the Senate in December amounted to $1.8 billion over six years. Austrac last month revealed it had vastly overstated the sums, blaming the miscalculation on a computer coding error. The Vatican said transfers to Australia since 2014 amounted to $7.35 million and were for legitimate expenses including running its embassy and contractual debts.