World shares mostly higher as investors focus on US stimulus

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares have logged further gains as investors bet on eventual approval of a relatively big version of President Joe Biden’s pandemic relief bill. The advance followed a broad rally on Wall Street, with solid contributions from Big Tech companies, banks and other sectors. Markets rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong. U.S. futures also were higher. In Shanghai, shares were lower. With Democrats and Republicans remaining far apart on support for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, investors are betting that the administration will opt for a reconciliation process to get the legislation through Congress.