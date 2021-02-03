4 Tunisian soldiers die as mine hits vehicle in terror sweep

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Four Tunisian soldiers have been killed when a mine hit their vehicle during a sweep for Islamist extremists in a mountainous region near the Algerian border. A spokesman for the Defense Ministry, Mohamed Zekri, said in a telephone interview Wednesday that the soldiers had been scouring a closed military zone where jihadis are hold up. He blamed the action on the Jound Al Khalifa brigade, close to al Quaida’s North African branch. The group has carried out numerous killings in Algeria, including in February 2019 when members beheaded a shepherd they suspected was giving their location to authorities. Tunisian troops carry out regular sweeps of the area.