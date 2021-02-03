1 tweet from Rihanna on farmer protests gets India incensed

NEW DELHI (AP) — It took just one tweet from Rihanna to anger the Indian government and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party. The pop star tweeted a link to a news story on the farmer protests that have gripped India. Now, senior officials, Indian celebrities and even India’s foreign ministry are urging Indians to unite and denounce outsiders trying to divide the country. Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two months against new agriculture laws they say will devastate their earnings. The protests are posing a major challenge for Modi who has billed the laws as necessary to modernize Indian farming.