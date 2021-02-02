Virus financial relief sought as Australia opens Parliament

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says there could be more targeted economic relief for businesses struggling with pandemic restrictions after Parliament resumed for the first time in 2021. Tourism, aviation and hospitality are among the industries calling for extended financial help after pandemic wage subsidies are due to end on March 31. With opposition lawmakers calling for more business support, Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not rule out his government providing extra funding. Deputy opposition leader Richard Marles said businesses in tourism and aviation would go under without targeted help.