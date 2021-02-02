US Navy drops charges against SEAL accused of sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy dropped sexual assault charges against an enlisted SEAL in a case involving a female sailor at a Fourth of July party in Iraq that had prompted the rare withdrawal of the special operations unit from the Middle East in 2019. Under an agreement accepted by the court Tuesday, Adel A. Enayat pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery and assault for biting her face and grabbing her neck. Navy prosecutors stipulated that the sailor consented to having sex with Enayat. The case caused the SEAL Team 7 platoon to be sent home early to San Diego as the Navy strengthened discipline in its secretive elite force amid a series of scandals.