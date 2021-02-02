US calls military acts in Myanmar a coup, promises sanctions

The United States says it considers the military roundup of civilian leaders in Myanmar a coup. This determination sets the stage for sanctions and other measures targeting what State Department officials say was “the very small circle of military generals” responsible. Biden administration officials previously had held off on classifying the military’s weekend roundup that way. State Department officials said Tuesday they were satisfied it met the legal definition of a coup. The military power grab poses a challenge for the two-week-old Biden administration, which wants both to support wobbly democracy movements globally but to avoid driving countries like Myanmar toward China.