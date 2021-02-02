Tanzania says no plans in place to accept COVID-19 vaccines

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s health ministry says it has no plans in place to accept COVID-19 vaccines, just days after the president of the country of 60 million people expressed doubt about the vaccines without offering evidence. Tanzania’s government has been widely criticized for its approach to the pandemic. It has not updated its number of coronavirus infections _ 509 _ since April. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its latest travel warning on Tanzania says the country’s level of COVID-19 is “very high.” It gave no details but urged against all travel to the East African nation.