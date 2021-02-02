Rights groups call for boycott of Beijing 2022 Winter Games

TOKYO (AP) — A coalition of 180 rights group is calling for boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses in China. The games are to open on February 4, 2022. The coalition is made up of groups representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongolians and others. The group has issued an open letter to governments calling for a boycott of the Olympics to “to ensure they are not used to embolden the Chinese government’s appalling rights abuses and crackdowns on dissent.” Rights groups have previously asked the International Olympic Committee to move the games from China.