Puerto Rico to get billions for storm aid, reconstruction

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials say Puerto Rico is slated to receive more than $6 billion in federal funds to help prepare the U.S. territory for hurricanes and other disasters. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Tuesday that the money assigned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would be used for infrastructure projects and economic development. He said Puerto Rico also now has access to $3.2 billion to continue rebuilding from hurricanes Irma and Maria. Congress had assigned $67 billion to help with reconstruction efforts after the hurricanes devastated the island in September 2017, but of the $43 billion obligated, Puerto Rico has only received $18 billion.