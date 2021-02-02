Mississippi police: Officers killed armed burglary suspect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say Mississippi police fatally shot a burglary suspect who was armed with a knife. Meridian Mayor Percy Bland said Tuesday that police responded to a neighborhood after a homeowner called 911 to report a burglary in process. He said responding officers chased a suspect and an officer fired his gun in self-defense. Police Chief Chris Read said the suspect attacked one of the officers with the knife. The officer sustained cuts to the back of his neck and was treated for a cut. Read said three officers have been placed on paid leave. The suspect and officers haven’t been identified.