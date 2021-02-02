Millennial Money: Managing finances on top of COVID burnout

Money is a huge source of stress for many people — and more stress is the last thing anyone needs during a global pandemic. It can be easy to avoid checking your finances and dealing with issues, but that avoidance tends to backfire. Cut yourself some slack for not being totally on top of your finances during a time like this. Try discussing your financial anxieties with a trusted friend or family member to help tame your stress. As for handling money issues, start by simply keeping a task list. Then, set aside a short amount of time to check your cash flow or face one specific, pressing problem.