Mexican migrants sent home a record $40 billion in 2020

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s central bank says money sent home by Mexican migrants rose 11.4% in 2020 to a new high despite the coronavirus pandemic. The banks said Tuesday that migrants sent home a record $40.6 billion in 2020, including $4 billion last March alone, which was a new high for a single month. The record flow for 2020 compared to $36.4 billion sent by Mexican migrants in 2019. The rise was much better than other countries, which have seen drops in the money flowing home from their migrants because of job losses or reductions in hours due to the pandemic.