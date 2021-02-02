Kremlin foe Navalny faces court that may jail him for years

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces a court hearing that could end with him being sent to prison for years. The 44-year-old Navalny is an anti-corruption investigator who is President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic. He was arrested Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied the charge. Russia’s penitentiary service alleges that Navalny violated the probation of his suspended sentence from a 2014 money-laundering conviction he rejects as politically motivated. On Tuesday, the Simonovsky District Court in Moscow will consider its request to turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one he must serve in prison.