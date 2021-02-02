Judge refuses to toss McDonald’s lawsuit against former CEO

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by McDonald’s against former CEO Stephen Easterbrook. McDonald’s ousted Easterbrook in 2019 after he admitted having an inappropriate relationship with an employee. The company later filed a lawsuit seeking to reclaim millions of dollars in compensation and alleging that he covered up sexual relationships with three other employees. The judge on Tuesday rejected Easterbrook’s assertion that any disputes over his compensation, including severance compensation, would be litigated in Illinois. Easterbrook also argued unsuccessfully that the claims against him in the lawsuit were barred by the terms of the separation agreement.