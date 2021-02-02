Georgia Senate GOP introduce bills to limit mail voting

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are seeking new limits and requirements before people can vote. They’re taking action after Democrats won the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state. Democrats say the bills are unnecessary, politically motivated and will suppress legal votes. The GOP wants to restrict who can vote absentee by mail. They would require a photo ID for those who do vote by mail, ban ballot drop boxes and block outside groups from sending out absentee ballot applications. Republicans also want to end automatic voter registration when obtaining a driver’s license and ban new residents from voting in a runoff election.