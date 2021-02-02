Dolly Parton on Super Bowl commercial and COVID-19 vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton has been singing about everyday office employees working “9 to 5” for over 40 years. Now the country icon is singing about entrepreneurs working “5 to 9” to pursue their dreams after hours. The Grammy-winning legend’s 1980s hit has been flipped by Squarespace for a Super Bowl commercial that debuts Tuesday. The company helps users build and host their own websites. The singer, who is also an actor, producer and humanitarian, says she can relate to businesspeople working around the clock to fulfill their goals. Parton talked to The Associated Press about donating $1 million to coronavirus research and when she plans to get her vaccination shot. She also remembered her brother Randy Parton, who died last month.