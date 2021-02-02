Dems: Trump aimed ‘loaded cannon’ of supporters at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats say Donald Trump endangered the lives of all members of Congress when he aimed a mob of supporters “like a loaded cannon” at the U.S. Capitol. They made the argument in a legal brief Tuesday that lays out their most detailed case yet for why the former president should be convicted and permanently barred from office. The document links Trump’s baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election to the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. It says he bears “unmistakable” blame for actions that directly threatened the underpinnings of American democracy. Trump’s lawyers will file their own brief later Tuesday.