Dead dolphin protest seeks better French fishing practices

PARIS (AP) — Activists spread four dead dolphins on the cobblestones outside France’s parliament to urge safer fishing industry practices to protect dolphins from fatal encounters with fishing nets. They unfurled a banner reading “Thousands of dolphins like these are massacred each year in France so that you can eat fish.” Police watched closely as the activists from environmental group Sea Shepherd protested alongside dolphins found washed up on Atlantic beaches in the Vendee region Monday. Activists have long urged the French government to limit the amount of time fishing vessels can fish in certain zones, and to require cameras on fishing vessels to make sure they are employing humane methods.