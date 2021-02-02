Black coordinators make Super Bowl history with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Diversity matters to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first team to reach the Super Bowl with a trio of Black assistant coaches serving as coordinators. Byron Leftwich calls plays for a potent offense led by Tom Brady, Todd Bowles orchestrates a stingy defense that’s helped the team to the NFL title game, and Keith Armstrong directs the club’s special teams. Coach Bruce Arians didn’t stop there in forming a staff to help him transforming a perennial last-place franchise into championship contenders two years ago. He also hired Harold Goodwin, who is Black, as assistant head coach/run coordinator. In addition, the NFC champions have two women on the coaching staff.