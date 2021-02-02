Skip to Content

Asian shares mostly higher, China markets fall back

10:17 pm AP - National News

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares have logged further gains as investors bet on eventual approval of a relatively big version of President Joe Biden’s pandemic relief bill. The advance Wednesday followed a broad rally on Wall Street, with solid contributions from Big Tech companies, banks and other sectors. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq each rose 1.6%. GameStop plunged 60% in the latest wild swing for the stock and several others that have become caught up in a speculative frenzy by online traders seeking to inflict damage on Wall Street hedge funds who bet the stocks would fall. Treasury yields rose, as did crude oil prices. 

Associated Press

