Afghan officials: Bombings in Kabul kill 2, including cleric

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say at least two people were killed in separate bomb explosions in the capital of Kabul, including a prominent cleric who headed an Islamist nonprofit organization. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani denounced the killing of the cleric as a “”terrorist attack on the dignity and bright future of Afghanistan.” No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul attacks, which also wounded five people. The attacks involved three sticky bombs that targeted a military vehicle, the cleric’s car and a third car, all in different areas of Kabul. A report on Monday by a U.S. government watchdog noted an increase in sticky bomb attacks in Afghanistan.