59 homes lost, more threatened in Australian wildfire

PERTH, Australia (AP) — An out-of-control wildfire has destroyed at least 59 homes and threatens more near the Australian city of Perth. Many residents have been told it is too late to leave. Others were warned that if they stay in their homes, they should be prepared to fight the fire themselves. The fire has been raging through the night near the town of Wooroloo. Western Australia state’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services says losses may rise as teams continue their assessments. About 250 firefighters are battling the blaze.