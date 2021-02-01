Tiger in Chicago-area zoo undergoes second hip surgery

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials at a suburban Chicago zoo say that an Amur tiger that underwent hip-replacement surgery only to dislodge the orthopedic implant within hours has been operated on again. Brookfield Zoo says the veterinarians performed the alternative procedure on the 10-year-old tiger named Malena over the weekend. Her medical team say they are encouraged by the way Malena is moving and eating and drinking after Sunday’s operation. And they say they are confident that the latest operation relieved the pain caused by severe arthritis that the animal had been suffering before the initial operation.