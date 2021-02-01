Teachers suspended after lesson asks: How to punish a slave?

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (AP) — Administrators at a Wisconsin middle school say they have suspended teachers who were involved in an activity for sixth graders that included a question about how the students would punish slaves. An email sent Monday to parents at Patrick Marsh Middle School in Sun Prairie apologized for a “grave error in judgment” during the social studies class. The letter said an unnamed number of teachers have been placed on administrative leave. The activity gave the students a scenario that stated, ”A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him ‘You are not my master’ How will you punish this slave?” It further explained that under Hammurabi’s Code the slave would be put to death.