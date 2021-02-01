Somali forces end jihadist siege of Mogadishu hotel, 5 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The Somali police say that at least five people have been killed in the attack on a Mogadishu hotel by Somalia’s al-Shabab rebels that was ended early Monday by the police force. Somali police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said the siege of the Afrik hotel ended after more than eight hours and all four rebel attackers were killed. He said the rebels exploded hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades in their attempt to repulse the police forces who were closing-in on them. Health authorities said that in addition to those killed, 15 people were injured and have been hospitalized.