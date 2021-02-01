‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma. His spokesman confirmed Diamond’s death. He was 44. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer. “Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its related shows included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bliss” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.”