Military takes control of Myanmar; Suu Kyi reported detained

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar military television says the military is taking control of the country for one year, while reports say many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi have been detained. An announcer on military-owned Myawaddy TV made the announcement Monday morning and cited a section of the military-drafted constitution that allows the military to take control in times of national emergency. He said the reason for takeover was in part due to the government’s failure to act on the military’s claims of voter fraud in last November’s election. The announcement follows days of concern about the threat of a military coup — and military denials. It came on the morning the country’s new Parliament session was to begin.