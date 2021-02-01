Hate groups migrate online, making tracking more difficult

The Southern Poverty Law Center, an Alabama-based organization that tracks racism and xenophobia, says it identified 838 active hate groups operating across the U.S. in 2020. That’s a decrease from the 940 documented in 2019 and the record-high 1,020 in 2018, according to an annual report the law center released Monday. The number of white nationalist groups saw a noticeable decline after posting huge growth during the previous two years, as in-person organizing was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. But the law center’s president said the decrease in active hate groups should not be interpreted as a decline of hate and bigotry in America.