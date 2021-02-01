Prince Harry accepts apology, damages in UK libel suit

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has accepted an apology and damages from the publisher of British tabloid The Mail on Sunday and its online version, MailOnline, in a libel lawsuit relating to articles about his relationship with the British armed forces. Harry sued Associated Newspapers for libel over two articles published in October which claimed he had snubbed the Royal Marines after stepping down as a senior royal. Harry has served for a decade in the British army, and his lawyers said the articles caused considerable damage to his reputation and credibility with veterans. His honorary military titles have been put on hold after he and his wife, Meghan, stepped down as working royals and moved to the U.S. in early 2019.