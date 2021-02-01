Police: Teen sought in fatal shooting at Wisconsin mall

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police say four people have been arrested and a teenage suspect is on the run following a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded at a mall in northern Wisconsin. Police say 17-year-old Dezman Ellis is being sought after gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. Police say they arrested four people, including three more teenagers, on Monday, but could not say how or if they are connected to Ellis. Police say 19-year-old Jovanni J. Frausto was killed in the shooting and a second person who was shot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.