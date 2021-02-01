Pakistani military: Security forces kill 3 militants in raid

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have killed three insurgents in a raid on a militant hideout in the country’s northwest. In a statement, it said Monday’s raid took place in the former tribal region of Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The slain militants until 2019 had allegedly been involved in targeted killings in northwestern Swat Valley, which was a Taliban stronghold until 2009 when the army says it cleared the region of militants. Pakistani militants have in recent months stepped up attacks on troops in the former tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, raising concerns that insurgents were regrouping in various former tribal regions.