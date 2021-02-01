Ocasio-Cortez talks Capitol attack, past sexual assault

NEW YORK (AP) — A teary-eyed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she hid in her office bathroom as a man repeatedly yelled “Where is she?” during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. She also revealed a sexual assault in her past as she talked about trauma. The remembered terror of the day made Ocasio-Cortez get emotional as she spoke during an Instagram live video, and she chastised those she said wanted Americans to put the day behind them and not recognize the lingering impact of such an event. Ocasio-Cortez said the atmosphere around the Capitol and Washington had started to feel more tense and volatile in the days before the insurrection.