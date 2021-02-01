Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast

NEW YORK (AP) — Snowfall is picking up in the Northeast as the region braced for a whopper of a storm that could dump well over a foot of snow in many areas, create blizzard-like conditions and cause travel problems for the next few days. Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says a nor’easter developing off the mid-Atlantic coast will be a “pretty slow mover” as it brings heavy snow and strong winds through Tuesday. Snow has made its way through Pennsylvania and into New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. Due to the weather, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy closed the state’s six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines.