Liz Weston: How to prioritize debt payments in the pandemic

Credit card hardship programs, paused student loans and mortgage forbearance have been lifelines for many Americans during the pandemic. Programs suspending or lightening debt payback loads helped many households stay afloat. Those delayed debts remain due, but rushing to pay them off could be a mistake. Some bills, like car payments or high-interest credit cards, should have priority. But with others, like federal student loans, you might want to wait and see if some debt will be erased. Knowing which bills to pay first and which to put on the back burner could be crucial in the months ahead.