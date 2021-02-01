Libya’s future in balance in UN-backed leadership vote

GENEVA (AP) — Delegates from Libya’s opposing sides are kick off a five-day meeting Monday to choose an interim prime minister and three-person presidency council, a crucial bid to unite the ailing but oil-rich country before an election in December. The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, including envoys from around Libya, meets under U.N. mediation in an undisclosed site near Geneva in hopes of stabilizing an often-lawless country since Moammar Gadhafi’s fall in 2011. The gathering caps a process begun in Berlin in January 2020 for a North African country mired in international meddling and pockets of violence.