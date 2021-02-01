Lawmakers debate bill to rout out radical Islam in France

PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers are tackling a bill to dig up radical Islam in France by its roots. Authorities say such beliefs are creeping into public services, associations, some schools and online with the goal of undermining national values. The bill is broad and controversial, with1,700 proposed amendments, and guarantees heated debate. It reflects a priority for President Emmanuel Macron, who in an October speech painted a dark picture of a perverse version of Islam, France’s No. 2 religion, quietly making inroads and creating a “counter society.” Some Muslims feel stigmatized by the bill. Other religions, also concerned, have been critical of the proposed law.