Kosovo, Israel establish diplomatic ties

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo and Israel have formally established diplomatic ties in a ceremony held digitally due to the pandemic lockdown. Kosovo Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and her Israeli counterpart, Gabriel Ashkenazi, on Monday held a virtual ceremony to sign the documents. The two countries said the ceremony was “making history” and marking “a new chapter.” The decision on mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel was achieved last September when Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic agreed to normalize economic ties at a White House summit in the presence of then-President Donald Trump.