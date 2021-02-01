Israel’s Labor party looks to new leader for revival

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Last week, Israel’s Labor party appeared headed for extinction, with polls indicating it wouldn’t win enough votes in upcoming elections to enter parliament. But following the election of progressive lawmaker Merav Michaeli as its new leader, the party is showing signs of life. Labor, home of the country’s founding leaders and for decades its ruling party, has begun to climb in opinion polls. And Michaeli, a firebrand feminist, is determined to once again make it a major force in Israeli politics. But with many traditional voters having left the party, she has her work cut out for her ahead of March elections.