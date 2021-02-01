Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court

HONG KONG (AP) — Prominent Hong Kong democracy advocate and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai has returned to court to contest an attempt by the government to keep him in jail while facing charges under a sweeping new national security law. No verdict was announced following the hearing Monday and Lai remains in custody. Lai was sent to the Court of Final Appeal in a prison van and entered through an inflatable tunnel as journalists sought to capture the scene. Lai was arrested last month in a sweep against pro-democracy activists accused over their involvement in 2019 anti-government protests. Lai was first refused bail, but released on appeal, leading to attacks on Hong Kong’s judiciary by the ruling Communist Party newspaper People’s Daily.